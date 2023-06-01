Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after purchasing an additional 392,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,365. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

