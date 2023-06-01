Haverford Trust Co Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $355.47. The company had a trading volume of 339,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,224. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

