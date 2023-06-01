Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $6.29 on Thursday, hitting $352.27. 746,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

