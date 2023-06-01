Haverford Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.08. The stock had a trading volume of 497,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.