Haverford Trust Co Sells 277 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 488,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

