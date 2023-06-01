Haverford Trust Co Sells 313 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after acquiring an additional 162,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

