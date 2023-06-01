Haverford Trust Co Sells 945 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.93. 493,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

