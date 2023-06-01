Haverford Trust Co Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,540,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.93. 294,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,593. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

