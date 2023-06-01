Haverford Trust Co Trims Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemours by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,340,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,677,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.