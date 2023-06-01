Head to Head Review: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) versus Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -41.73% -36.85% -5.45% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Hongkong Land 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Hongkong Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 0.35 -$13.75 million N/A N/A Hongkong Land $2.38 billion 4.03 -$349.20 million N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Summary

Hongkong Land beats Broad Street Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

