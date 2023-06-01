Head-To-Head Survey: Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) vs. U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and U Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.60 billion 0.15 $390.00 million $0.72 11.85 U Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

72.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Garrett Motion and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garrett Motion presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.85%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than U Power.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 10.43% -289.60% 14.60% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Garrett Motion beats U Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About U Power

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider. The Company developed battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating manufacturing factory. U Power Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

