Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 14.55 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.55. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 14.55 and a 1 year high of 14.65.
About Healios K.K.
