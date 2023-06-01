Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 14.55 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.55. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 14.55 and a 1 year high of 14.65.

About Healios K.K.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

