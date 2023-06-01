Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.62 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $16.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,480,452 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,376.691402 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05098397 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $17,573,205.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

