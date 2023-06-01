Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Up 11.8% in May

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 966,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

HRI traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.42. 560,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,394. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Analysts predict that Herc will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after buying an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after buying an additional 454,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 264,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

