Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $177.60 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $177.60 million and approximately $189,157.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00018049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84860184 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,872.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

