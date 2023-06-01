Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 14th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after buying an additional 3,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 2,816,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.