Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after buying an additional 2,816,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

