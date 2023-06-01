Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 746,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

