Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 7.1 %

HPE stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,399,000 after acquiring an additional 467,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

