HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,634 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

