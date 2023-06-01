Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Trading Down 1.6%

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. is engaged in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It operates under the Ecommerce Business and Technology Business. The Ecommerce Business derives revenue from end-to-end online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.