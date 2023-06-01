Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.12

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.12 or 0.00030185 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $111.63 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00118836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00046446 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,747,475 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

