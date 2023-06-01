Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,765. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.