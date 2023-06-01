Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 261,444 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 2,044,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,301,775. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

