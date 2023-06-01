Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 90,080 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in eBay by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. 1,432,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,478. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

