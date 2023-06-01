Hosking Partners LLP Grows Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

Veeco Instruments Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 104,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,029. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

