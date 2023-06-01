Hosking Partners LLP Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,509 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,601,000 after buying an additional 464,072 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,060,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.90. 232,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.