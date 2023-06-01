Hosking Partners LLP Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,492 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 92,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 160,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 392,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 4,927,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,190,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $12.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.