Hosking Partners LLP Has $538,000 Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

