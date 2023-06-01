Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,920 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Altice USA by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 976,987 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Altice USA by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 858,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,153. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.