Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 22,361 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $227.08. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.