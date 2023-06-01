Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 94,834 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,834 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after buying an additional 6,097,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $56,090,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. 882,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,199. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

