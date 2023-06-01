Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71,791 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,084 shares of company stock worth $47,689,110. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded up $14.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,294,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,550,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

