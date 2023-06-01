Hosking Partners LLP Sells 28,879 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,879 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 69,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $4,229,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 63,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $419.71. 1,430,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,347. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.97 and its 200 day moving average is $355.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.