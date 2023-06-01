Hosking Partners LLP Sells 53,248 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 53,248 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,603 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,999,000 after buying an additional 2,157,836 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 4,081.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 1,684,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after buying an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,491. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

