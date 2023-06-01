Hosking Partners LLP Takes Position in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,085,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Lesaka Technologies stock remained flat at $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $234.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 6,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $26,919.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,630,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,175,865.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 62,901 shares of company stock valued at $237,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

