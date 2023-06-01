Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Update

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 955,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after buying an additional 203,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 836,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,200,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 283,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 34,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 527,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,130. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.36%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.