HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.17 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VTV stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

