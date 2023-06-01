HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.6% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,979. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

