HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $424.63. 2,331,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,613. The stock has a market cap of $316.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

