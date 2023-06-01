HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,290 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,440,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.