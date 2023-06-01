HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,285 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after buying an additional 854,044 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.82. 2,272,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,244. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average is $233.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

