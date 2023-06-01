HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,058,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,833,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,457 shares worth $30,739,529. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

