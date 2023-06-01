Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $599.72.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $14.39 on Thursday, reaching $516.26. 414,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,906. Humana has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.08 and a 200-day moving average of $509.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.