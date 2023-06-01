Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Lessened by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,310 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 2,795,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,371,902. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

