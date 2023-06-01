Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 370,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $438,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

