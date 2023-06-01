HUSD (HUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,146.27

HUSD (HUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $2,146.27 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD was first traded on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.

The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

HUSD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

