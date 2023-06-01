iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.93

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$82.93 and traded as high as C$89.10. iA Financial shares last traded at C$88.13, with a volume of 188,860 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total value of C$434,246.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

