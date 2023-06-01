Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.61. 80,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 313,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Indonesia Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Indonesia Energy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Indonesia Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Indonesia Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Indonesia Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

