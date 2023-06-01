InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,755 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 28,335 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.21% of InMode worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 280,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode Profile

Several research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.